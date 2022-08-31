GMB maize stocks stand at 435 489 tonnes

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday.

Cabinet received an update on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and a report on the procurement and roll-out of vaccines, as presented by the Chairman of the National Covid-19 Inter-Ministerial Committee, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable General (Rtd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga.

The nation is being informed that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 256 708 as at 29 August, 2022, with 250 965 recoveries and 5 593 deaths. The recovery rate was 98 percent, with 150 active cases. A total of 76 new cases were recorded during the week compared to 84 the previous week. This was a 10 percent decrease. An average of 11 new cases was reported per day, compared to 12 the previous week.

However, the resurgence analysis indicates that seven provinces experienced some minor increases in cases over the past fourteen days. These increases were however insignificant as the numbers were very small and had no impact on the pandemic trajectory.

The small increases are, however, an indication that the country needs to remain vigilant. The number of new admissions decreased to nine when compared to 12 recorded in the previous week.

Regarding the national vaccination programme, Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that, as at 29 August, 2022, a total of 6 423 538 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 781 286 people had received their second dose, and 1 016 189 their third dose. Routine vaccination activities continued in all health facilities during the week. All provinces also strengthened their measles outbreak response initiatives and conducted routine facility-based vaccinations.

The nation is being informed that the country’s Covid-19 pandemic response remains on track. However, in view of the small increase in new cases in seven provinces, Cabinet resolved that all provinces must:

• Continue to strengthen their Covid-19 response;

• Ramp up vaccinations in schools once schools reopen in September 2022 and prioritise those that have not yet reached the 70 percent vaccination coverage target; and

• Pay attention to the control of other medical outbreaks.

Regarding the monkeypox global outbreak, Cabinet advises that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) global epidemiological situation report of 25th August 2022, a total of 43 355 cases and 15 deaths have been reported from 99 countries since the beginning of May 2022. No cases have been reported in Zimbabwe.

2022 Population and Housing Census: Functioning Preliminary Results

Cabinet received a report on the 2022 Population and Housing Census Functioning Preliminary results as reported by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Honourable Mthuli Ncube.

The nation is being informed that the 2022 Population and Housing Census collected data on disability using an assessment tool called the Washington Group (WG) short set questions. The questions asked about difficulties in the following domains: seeing; hearing; walking or climbing; remembering or concentrating; self-care; and communication. The questions were asked in order to achieve the following objectives:

• To monitor the quality and outcomes of policies for persons with disabilities;

• Address international obligations such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nations Conventions on disability; and

• To determine the broader social needs of persons with disabilities, such as provision of technology for use in employment and education among others.

Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the study established that there are 1 207 140 (9,2 percent) persons with functional difficulties throughout the country. Women account for 718 899 (59,6 percent) of that population. Matabeleland North has the highest number at 11,4 percent, while Harare has the lowest number at 5,2 percent.

Rural areas have 74 percent of persons with varying degrees of difficulty in performing activities, while urban areas account for 26 percent of that population.

Females have higher proportions of difficulty across the six domains of difficulty in both rural and urban areas. The prevalence of people with “a lot of difficulty” in at least 1 domain is 1,6 percent, while 0,3 percent are in the “cannot do at all” category.

The nation is also being informed that the country’s total population of 13 066 443 consists of persons aged 5 years and above. 1 in 1 200 people in this age group faces a lot of difficulty in both seeing and hearing. Illness and ageing are the largest underlying causes of difficulty in both seeing and hearing, while “born with difficulty” is the major cause for difficulty in communication. Prevalence of disability in children aged 5-17 years is 3,5 percent, with disability being more in rural than in urban areas.

The nation is further informed that the total number of persons with albinism is 9 753, which is 1 in every 1 500 persons. Females with albinism are slightly higher in all provinces except Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and Masvingo. These findings of the 2022 Population and Housing Census Functioning Survey will go a long way in guiding Government’s efforts at targeting interventions across the sectors.

Update on the 112th Edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

Cabinet received an update on the 112th Edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr Anxious Masuka.

The nation is being informed that the 112th Edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show commenced on 29th August and will run up to 3rd September 2022 under the theme “Unequalled Business Opportunities. Accessibility. Accountability. Abundance”. The President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Dr EM Masisi will officially open the Show on Friday, 2 September 2022.

The nation is further informed that some of the major events will include the following: the Annual National Agribusiness Conference on 31st August 2022 under the theme, “Fostering Economic Growth Through Agriculture Value Chains, with the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable Dr CDGN Chiwenga delivering the keynote address; and a Mining and Agriculture Breakfast Interface on 1 September 2022, under the theme “Anchoring Sustainable Economic Growth on Mining and Agriculture”.

Local Authorities’ Budget Review Report

Cabinet considered the Local Authorities’ Budget Review Report for the year 2021 and the budget for 2022 as presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Hon July Moyo.

The nation is informed that the Minister presented two sets of papers as follows :

1. Analysis of Local Authorities Budgets for 2021 and 2022. List of the observations and challenges in the paper.

2. Presentations by Local Authorities to host Ministries and their expectations. These will be answered at the discussions which will take place during the Conference which is pencilled for mid September 2022.

Cabinet also noted that only 22 out of the 92 Local Authorities met the budget submission deadline. Of this group, nineteen were rural local authorities and fifteen were urban local authorities

Government and local authorities will exchange views in line with constitutional provisions in readiness for the 2023 budget year.

National Grains Status Report

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Hon Dr AJ Masuka presented the national grains status.

Cabinet advises that the Grain Marketing Board maize stocks stood at 435 489 tonnes as at 25th August, 2022, while traditional grains stocks are standing at 64 716 tonnes. The total wheat stocks in the country amount to 62 793 tonnes.

The wheat in the country provides three months cover at an allocation rate of 21 000 tonnes per month. It is reported that a total of 131 139 tonnes of grain had been received by the Grain Marketing Board during the reporting period. Cumulative sales from 1 April 2022 stood at Z$17 673 139 070,00. The nation is informed that a total of Z$6,82 billion and US$6 million was received for farmer payments to date. A total of Z$762 978 845,46 and US$5 106 280,00 is outstanding to farmers.

The Initial Report of the United Nations Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child

Cabinet considered and approved the Initial Report of the United Nations Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography as presented by the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable General (Rtd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga.

The nation is informed that the Republic of Zimbabwe ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1990 and, it’s Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography in 2011. According to the Optional Protocol’s Guidelines, an Initial Report has to be submitted pending three yearly periodic submissions. The Report presents the progress made and measures undertaken in reviewing various pieces of legislation and policies in order to strengthen laws in accordance with the Constitution Amendment Number 20 of 2013.

Cabinet reports that the State Party continues on a positive note in the domestication and effective implementation of obligations under the Optional Protocol in particular Article 3. Some of the laws and policies that support the Protocol in Zimbabwe include:

• The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [chapter 9:23] which criminalises the permission of children to resort places for purposes of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct, the facilitation of children into prostitution and the pledging of females under the age of eighteen years for compensation by any lawful custodian or relatives;

• The Children’s Bill provides for the protection of children in the country and establishes structures that operate to ensure children are protected from all forms of harm and abuse;

• The Labour Act [Chapter 28:01], prohibits the engagement of children in any form of employment other than apprenticeship for those above the age of sixteen years creating a safeguard against children being subjected to exploitation for financial gain;

• Trafficking in Persons Act (Chapter 9:25) criminalises trafficking in persons and this includes children;

• Marriages Act (2019) which prohibits child marriages, pledging of children in marriage, sexual exploitation and harmful cultural practices.

• The Act also sets the minimum age for marriage and right to found a family at 18 years in line with the Constitution, regional and international obligations ;

• The Optional Protocol on Sale of Children has been incorporated into the overall Zimbabwe School Health Policy Implementation Plan from 2021 to 2025; and

• Standard Operating Procedures for Unaccompanied Migrant Children with neighbouring countries were developed.

Cabinet advises that the Government of Zimbabwe takes note of the Protocols’ Guidelines and will strengthen awareness and dissemination of the Optional Protocol to stakeholders. Furthermore, the Government will continue to implement measures’ that promote, protect and respect the rights of children.

NATIONAL SEASONAL RAINFALL FORECAST FOR THE 2022/2023 SEASON

Cabinet received a Report on the Seasonal Rainfall Forecast for the 2022/2023 season as presented by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services as Acting Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The nation is being informed that the country is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during the 2022/23 season. The nation will continuously be updated of the rainfall pattern as the season progresses

ZIMBABWE SENIOR NETBALL TEAM (GEMS) QUALIFICATION FOR THE 2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP

The Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Honourable Kirsty Coventry advised that the Zimbabwe Senior Netball Team also known as the GEMS came third out of fourteen teams and qualified for the 2023 Netball World Cup.