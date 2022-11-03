GMB hires trucks to accelerate inputs distribution

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has invited private transporters with five to 34-tonne trucks to provide their vehicles for hiring as Government intends to deliver inputs to farmers on time.

The move is meant to accelerate the distribution of Pfumvudza inputs.

In a statement, the GMB said interested parties should contact the nearest GMB depot adding that fuel will be availed to contracted transporters on a stop-order basis.

“GMB is inviting transporters to partner in moving Pfumvudza inputs (fertilisers and seeds) from depots to various points across the country. Interested partners should contact the Logistics and Transport Manager Mr Patrick Muzvimbiri on 0772113414 or 0713218000,” read the statement.

Statistics released by GMB also showed that as of October 31, 2022, Pfumvudza inputs distribution was progressing well with farmers having received 20 145 tonnes of Compound D fertiliser, 6 556 tonnes of top dressing, 2 754 tonnes of maize seed, 92 tonnes of sorghum seed and 17

tonnes of pearl millet.

Farmers’ Unions have commended the Government for the early and timeous distribution of inputs, saying this will improve their preparedness and ensure early planting.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union secretary general Mr Paul Zakariya said it was commendable that farmers had started taking delivery of inputs early.

“Distribution of inputs to farmers is in progress throughout the country. All is flowing well and farmers must finish off their land preparations so that they wait for enough moisture to continue with their work. We are grateful that farmers are getting their inputs on time so that they start early. This shows readiness for the farming season,” he said.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Farmers’ Union (ZFU) economist Ms Nyasha Taderera applauded Government for introducing Pfumvudza saying the concept produces good results for the nation.

“Pfumvudza has improved yields and enhanced household food security for the majority of smallholder farmers,” she said.

Government has assured farmers that they will get sufficient inputs before the beginning of the rainy season.

Women farmers have also hailed the programme adding that the distribution of inputs on time will make farming meaningful.

Mrs Maggy Murambiwa of Marondera thanked the Government for the timeous distribution of Pfumvudza inputs adding that this has benefited vulnerable groups who struggled to make ends meet.

“We are grateful for this noble initiative which will go a long way in sustaining families. Government has rescued many households. We are grateful for this support. Getting inputs on time will mean a good harvest ahead of us,” she said.

Mrs Babara Mataire of Mazowe said she is happy to receive inputs on time adding that she is hoping to increase hectarage so as to achieve a bumper harvest next season.

“I’m glad the Government is accelerating the programme. Very soon we will all receive the inputs which we were waiting for. We are grateful. I’m planning to increase hectares next year,” she said.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme will be extended to 3,5 million households for the 2022/2023 summer cropping season.