GMB expects more grain deliveries

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Farmers are expected to have delivered up to 60 000 tonnes of maize and traditional grains to the Grain Marketing Board by end of June, as the 30 percent early delivery incentive was motivating them.

Already, farmers have delivered 48 000 tonnes of grain, 46 092 tonnes of maize, 1 000 tonnes of sorghum, 907 tonnes of soyabeans and 69 tonnes of millet.

The peak period for deliveries starts from June and lasts until end of September.

GMB chief executive Mr Rockie Mutenha yesterday said the deliveries were better, compared to last year.

“We estimate to have received 60 000 tonnes by end of June,” he said.

“End of June last year we had received 18 046 tonnes of maize. GMB also arranged availability of fertiliser at depots so that farmers accessed fertiliser on time and before prices go up.”

The GMB has adjusted the maize and traditional grains producer price to over $16 000 per tonne, after Cabinet approval for farmers delivering their grain early to be awarded a 30 percent incentive.

The 30 percent incentive on the floor producer price for maize and traditional grains is for deliveries made between April 1 and July 31.

Initially, the maize producer price was pegged at $12 327 per tonne, while the traditional grains were $12 865 per tonne.

The 30 percent incentive means farmers will now be getting a producer price of $16 028 per tonne of maize delivered, while the price for the traditional grains will now be $16 725 per tonne.

Mr Mutenha encouraged farmers to deliver their grain early to take advantage of the lucrative prices. Payments are done in two to three days of delivery.

Collection points have been established near farmers to curb congestion at depots in keeping with Covid-19 regulations.

But some farmers in Makonde, Hurungwe and Zvimba have said they still travel longer distances to the next GMB collection point, resulting in them losing more money to transporters, while others are selling the maize at give away prices to avoid the high transportation costs.

Farmers are encouraged to use ultra violet protected grain storage bags, which are available at GMB depots as the packaging material helps in meeting the required standards and reduces post-harvest losses.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri recently encouraged farmers to deliver their grain to GMB depots so they get their money and prepare for the next season early.

The second Crop and Livestock Assessment report by the Ministry of Agriculture says more than one million tonnes of grain were expected from the 2019/2020 summer cropping season, with maize production estimated to increase by 17 percent.

The estimated 1 060 142 tonnes of grain expected this season are not enough for human and livestock consumption as the country requires 1,7 million tonnes for human consumption and 450 000 tonnes for livestock.

Zimbabwe is already importing grain to meet national requirements.