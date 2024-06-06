GMB clears arrears for wheat farmers

In a statement, GMB acting chief executive officer, Mr Clemence Gata, hailed the Government for making payments to farmers for grain deliveries a top a priority.

THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has cleared all outstanding payments to wheat farmers for deliveries of the crop after receiving over US$5 million from Treasury this week.

The payments bring total earnings by wheat farmers for last year’s crop to US$44 million. In a statement, GMB acting chief executive officer, Mr Clemence Gata, hailed the Government for making payments to farmers for grain deliveries a top a priority.

“The Grain Marketing Board wishes to advise our valued customers and stakeholders that all outstanding payments for wheat farmers have been fully made.

“The Grain Marketing Board this week received US$5,3 million to clear all outstanding wheat payments from the last season, bringing total payments to US$44 million. GMB appreciates the support it received from the Treasury in mobilising financial resources and making farmer payments a priority.”— New Ziana

Gata also paid tribute to farmers for their commitment and resilience, which was transforming the country’s agriculture industry. “GMB assures of its commitment to continue playing a key role in national food security, especially in ensuring that farmers are paid on time,” he said. — New Ziana