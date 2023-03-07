Glow Petroleum maintains winning ways

Sports Reporter

DEFENDING champions in the Rainbow Netball League, Glow Petroleum continued with their fine run over the weekend when winning their two matches against Ruwa and Belvedere.

The games were played in Ruwa and Glow Petroleum proved why they are the title holders when outclassing Ruwa 105-10 in a one sided affair that saw them dominating the entire game.

The reigning champions also thumped Belvedere 115-16 in the other match.

Glow Petroleum have been consistent in their matches since the season begun last month and they were the biggest winners for the week three games to maintain their pole position on the log table.

Results

Ruwa 10, Glow Petroleum 105; Hi-flyers Queens 30, Yadah Queens 60; Golden Valley 49, Agape 28; Correctional 65, Mthala 32; Agape 19, Support Unit 58; Khami 47, Jinjika 31; Delta Queens 32, Tenax 53; Yadah Queens 32, Lusumbami 31; Tenax 58, Shamva Mine 21; Support Unit 51, Golden Valley 36; Hi-flyers 34, Lusumbami 26; ZRP Mambas 61, Mthala 27; Glow Petroleum 115, BTTC 16; Ruwa 65, Belvedere 45.