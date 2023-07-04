Gloves off as CCC washes dirty linen in public

Blessings Chidakwa Zimpapers Elections Desk

OPPOSITION party CCC is teetering on the brink of implosion as the ghost of a chaotic candidate selection process continues to haunt its members who are now openly brawling in public.

This comes amid reports that there are several CCC members who are nudging the party’s former vice president Mr Tendai Biti to form his own party after he was dumped by CCC president Mr Nelson Chamisa.

Mr Chamisa, through his proxy and party spokesperson, Advocate Fadzai Mahere, has been running berserk on social media platforms attacking candidates alleged to have been ‘imposed’ among them lawyer Mr Freddy Masarirevu, who has equally launched a social media blitzkrieg against the party leadership.

CCC yesterday posted on its Twitter handle alleging that St Mary’s Constituency will be represented by Mr Brighton Mazhindu who came first in the candidates’ selection process while Mr Masarirevu came third.

“Candidates in order of selection 1. Brighton Mazhindu, 2. Hillary Gwata, 3. Freddy Masarirevu, 4. Dickson Tarusenga,” reads part of the tweet.

Mr Masarirevu, who is perceived to be Mr Job Sikhala’s ally, has on several occasions been ordered to withdraw his candidature, but is resisting saying the will of the citizens should prevail as he garnered more votes during the ‘bereka mwana’ voting pattern.

Yesterday, he took a dig at the CCC leadership by posting a video and a caption showing that he had more supporters ahead of all other candidates in the ‘bereka mwana’ contest conducted during their chaotic party selection process.

The video was captioned: “Freddy was at number 3 according to people and the will of the people must be respected.”

Mr Masarirevu had no kind words for his party leadership as earlier on he posted another tweet showing that his candidature was above board.

“My only wish is to be cleared. Retract your statement where you alleged I forged documents because I never did.

“My reputation is my everything, I told all leaders who spoke to me and I have evidence! Instead, I continue to be blasted! That’s not how to handle disputes,” he said.

In a clear sign of selective application of the law and imposition of candidates by Mr Chamisa, in Harare East Constituency, ‘bereka mwana’ favoured Mr Allan Markham who was contesting Mr Biti deemed as a threat to Mr Chamisa.

As for St Mary’s Constituency, despite Mr Masarirevu commanding huge supporters in the ‘bereka mwana’ selection process, he has been thrown under the bus for his alleged close links to Mr Sikhala. Mr Mazhindu, perceived to be a Mr Chamisa loyalist, is the party’s choice.