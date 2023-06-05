Glitz, glamour as diplomats unite to celebrate Africa Day

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

It was all glitz and glamour at the Heritage Village housed at the Liberation City as diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe celebrated this year’s Africa Day commemorations last Friday.

The embassies exhibited dishes and clothes from their countries, with the African diplomats preparing their traditional dishes.

Diplomats also cut and shared a cake as a sign of unity.

The belated celebrations, which ran under the theme: “Accelerating of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) implementation” and were hosted by African diplomats, were also graced by diplomats from other continents.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister Dr David Musabayana thanked the African group of ambassadors for joining hands with the Government to prepare for the event.

“Today we reflect on the journey that Africa has traversed over the last six decades and celebrate the finest of Africa, the rich and diverse tapestry of its cultures and progressive vision of our founding fathers,” he said.

Dr Musabayana said Zimbabwe remained committed to African ideals and brotherhood.

The work taking shape at the Museum of African Liberation, spearheaded by the Institute of African Knowledge in collaboration with the Government, is in the spirit of rejoicing, preserving the history, values and principles of Pan-Africanism for the benefit of future generations.

Dr Musabayana appealed to businesspeople and enterprising youths to be innovative and secure niches on the large market offered by the AfCFTA.

“This is the only way to ensure we realise our vision of the Africa we want,” he said.

“On their part, the governments must continue to reform the business environment in order for the business community to withstand tough competition expected in the advent of trading under the AfCFTA and the World Trade Organisation Free Trade agreement.

“May the Pan-African ideas that have united our continent over the years continue to burn fiercely, for united we have achieved more than we would have. Zimbabwe remains committed to these ideas as set out in the Africa Union charter.”

Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Rofina Chikava said the celebrations by diplomats were in honour of heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for Africa’s independence.

She said almost all African States were now independent, except the Democratic Republic of Sahrawi.

The theme for the celebrations sought to galvanise stakeholder efforts towards realisation of a simple continent-wide market for goods and services, business and investment to transform economies and livelihoods on the continent.

“Africa is on a trajectory to attain the ‘Africa we want’ in which all the citizenry; young, old, male, female, rural, urban of all creeds and backgrounds, are empowered to achieve their full potential under implementation of its 50-year blueprint, Agenda 2063,” said Ambassador Chikava.

“Agenda 2063 envisions a future with healthy and well-educated people living in a robust and developed economy where its citizens would be proud to be African.”

National chairperson of the Children born in the Liberation Struggle Association, Cde Gloria Kaisa, who attended the celebrations, said: “We value the celebration and formation of the OAU, which was later changed to AU, by the founding African nationalists and also the celebration of Africa Day as it laid the foundation of the freedom we enjoy today.

“That step injected confidence and knowledge in all African nations that oppression was unacceptable and ignited the need to fight. Today, the 60th celebrations of Africa Day further strengthen these ties, for African nations to fight for economic freedom and share knowledge on diversified cultural links.”