Glitch links up with Michael Jackson’s ex-choreographer

Valerie Mpundu

Dancer Tanaka Joe Sakala, also known as Glitch, is delighted after securing a major collaboration as he heads for Cuba next year.

Glitch made headlines earlier this year after scooping a gold medal in contemporary dance at the prestigious Havana competition in Cuba.

With preparations looking up, Glitch is working with Vincent Paterson, Michael Jackson’s ex-choreographer.

“I am no stranger to the scene but I am really nervous about this,” he said.

“It will turn out well and I will be ok. I must just keep reminding myself that this guy once worked with Michael Jackson.

“This is the guy who did the “Thriller”, “Smooth Criminal” and all that unbelievable choreography Michael had. To be sharing the same space with him is blissfulness. What more can I ask for?

“I never imagined this happening to me. I am nervous and excited at the same time, there is a rush of adrenaline in me. Words cannot express the feeling I have deep inside.”