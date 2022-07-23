Glen Norah, the valley of football

The General . . . Tinashe Nengomasha is undoubtedly one of the finest midfielders to come out this country and also household name in South Africa where he was selected by Kaizer Chiefs’ fans among their Top 100 players since the club’s formation.

Charles Mabika-Special Correspondent

THE “painful” selection resumes where I am, surely, facing “uphill struggles” with the final finest football squads from Harare’s high-density suburbs since 1980.

And this week, the following players, who grew up in Glen Norah, could have made it into the Glen Norah Finest X1 since 1980: Darlington “Chola” Choto, Kudzanayi Taruvinga, Oscar “Simbimbino” Motsi, Edwin Farayi, Tidings Keta, Steve Ngwato, Artwell Mabhiza, (CAPS United); Farai Mavango, Washington Pakamisa, Givemore “Famba Nebhora” Manuella (Dynamos); Canny Tongesai, Kimath Dlamini, brothers Davies and John Mbidzo (Black Aces); Mike “Dread” Bingadadi (Motor Action); Justin Bingadadi (Zimbabwe Saints); Patrick Nechironga (Chapungu United); George Mandizvidza (Dynamos) and many more.

But like the past three weeks, I can only accommodate 11. So here we go once again:

1. Tinashe Nengomasha (Midfielder): Undoubtedly one of the finest midfielders to come out this country and also progressed to being a household name in South Africa where he was selected by Kaizer Chiefs’ fans among their Top 100 players since the club’s formation. Nicknamed “The General” or “Father”, he was a real hound in the middle of the park when it came to winning and shielding the ball from his opponents. Was in the Warriors debut squad for the 2004 AFCON finals in Tunisia and put up a stellar performance. Blessed with vision, stamina and shooting power, he has now graduated into the world of coaching where he is part of the technical bench at local side Ngezi Platinum which is headed by another Warriors legend, Benjani “The Undertaker” Mwaruwari.

2. Benjamin Mpofu (Midfielder): A stylish and exciting magician who was loaded with bags of skill. This late player was very underestimated and opponents found out so at their own peril. Nicknamed “Matambanadzo” because of his entertaining trait, he had an amazing body swerve that he used to hoodwink many of his opponents. Could also shoot from deep positions where he harvested numerous goals. Started his illustrious career at Rio Tinto before moving to Highlanders and later CAPS United.

3. Ian Nekati (Defender): Son of the late and legendary Green Machine’s defence pillar, Tobias Sibanda. A calculating and composed customer who can easily transform into a nippy midfielder in an instant and is currently plying his trade in the top-flight league in India after his move from Bulawayo Chiefs. Burst his way into the limelight at FC Platinum before joining ZPC Kariba. Is destined for a more prosperous future overseas.

4. Dumisani Mpofu (Defender): The combative and no-nonsense centre back a.k.a. “Commando” who was the Warriors fans’ crowd favourite because of his resolute defending. A specialist at man-marking (folklore has it that in one international match against Ghana, his head coach, Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa, had, before the match, instructed him to stick to the Black Stars danger man, Abedi “Pele” Ayew wherever he went and when the half-time whistle blew, Dumi followed Ayew into Ghana’s dressing- room and was only pulled back by Chidzambwa!) “Commando” was a tough, bone-muscled and as strong as an ox in the defence line of both his beloved club Makepekepe and the senior national team.

5. Tobias Sibanda (Defender): One of the most composed and sure-footed centre-backs that ever graced our playing fields and nicknamed “Rock Steady” because of this. Made his name at the Green Machine where he was the undisputed leader of the rearguard posse and was also uncompromising in the air. Lavished to try his luck from dead ball positions where he packed a wallop with his right boot. It will always remain a mystery to me why he missed out on a regular Warriors call-up during his illustrious tenure.

6. George Nechironga (Forward): The 1990 joint Soccer Star of the Year award winner with Peter Ndlovu. A bulldozing and stocky customer who “bossed” defenders like former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson, hence the nickname “Tyson’’ that he got from his CAPS United fans. A bull terrier upfront who bagged goals from any angle and was tutored by his late Dad, Jawett, who was one of the stars at 1966 League winners St Paul’s Musami, and bettered the occupation through the able assistance of elder brother Francis who was also a “bulldozer”.

7. Farai Mbidzo (Midfielder): A flamboyant gladiator who was a marvel to watch when he had the ball at his feet and on the run in any of CAPS United’s forays. Everything he did with the ball was flawless hence the nickname “Mr Perfect”. Besides creating chances for his forwards, he specialised in special goals, especially when in support of a corner kick where he would immaculately control and chip it over an advancing opponent and pull the trigger before it nestled onto the floor. Is a product of the highly successful Mbidzo family following in his Dad’s (Felix) footsteps, another League winner with St Paul’s Musami (1966), and his two elder brothers, Davies and John.

8. Dickson Choto (Defender): A big, uncompromising and hard tackler, “Dhickela” was also an enterprising and supportive artist whose specialty were bullet headers into the back of the net from set-pieces.

His long strides as he joins in the attack personifies his eagerness to triumph. Besides representing the Warriors on numerous occasions, he had

a successful stint in Europe where he starred for Polish giants Legia Warsaw. Now runs his own successful nursery — the DC Football Academy.

9. Basil Chisopo (Midfielder): A gritty, hard-working and totally committed artist who had no problem covering every blade of grass on the pitch for his beloved club CAPS United. Rarely came out of a tackle second best and was earmarked to emulate the exploits of legendary Joel “Jubilee” Shambo in pedigree but had that wonder dream shattered after he suffered a career-ending knee injury in the prime of his career in 1994. The Makepekepe fans reckoned he “washed clean the middle of the park” so they nicknamed him “Chisipo”.

10. Francis Nechironga (Forward): Forceful, bustling and a tough customer for defenders either on the wing or in the centre, he was always in the thick of things. A bombarding attacker who featured for CAPS United, Rio Dairibord and Arcadia United, he was also an unselfish artist who didn’t want the glory all to himself by creating opportunities for his other strike partners. Nicknamed “Franco Nero” after veteran Italian actor of the same name.

11. Hussein Amidu (Defender): A skillful and combative player who could also play in midfield as a shield for his attacking team-mates. Had a rare habit of tapping the ball from the turf to waist high and then thread or clear it upfield, a trait which earned him the nickname “Ninja”. Started his journey at Fire Batteries before venturing to Dynamos and Arcadia United. Nurtured his two successful sons – Brian Abbas and Brett – to become what they are today in local and foreign lands.

** Watch out for my Chitungwiza Finest XI since 1980 next week.