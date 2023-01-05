Glen Norah B community gets clean water supply

A solar-powered borehole which was handed over to the community by the Chinese Embassy in Glen Norah B, Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Chinese Embassy yesterday donated three boreholes to the Glen Norah B community, which like large swathes of Harare does not receive water, at least regularly, from Harare City Council and so has to rely on boreholes and wells.

The move is also in line with President Mnangagwa’s urban renewal agenda meant to ease water challenges in urban centres.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at Glen Norah B market, Chinese Embassy acting head of mission Cheng Yan said the initiative will assist residents collect clean water more conveniently and safely.

“Today I want to take this opportunity to thank Jiangxi International CJIC for their good work on drilling these boreholes as symbols of our friendship. We are here to promote cooperation and mutual support between our two countries and two peoples.

“For a long time, the Chinese Embassy and Chinese enterprises in Zimbabwe have been consistently assisting to improve the local people’s welfare. We donated food and daily necessities, built up schools, roads, and clinics, are drilling boreholes in the local community, and have awarded scholarships for primary school and university students for their pursuit of dreams and brighter future,” he said.

Glen Norah residents hailed the initiative to provide clean water in line with Vision 2030.

One of the beneficiaries Mrs Memory Kachame said she was excited to have boreholes in their community citing that they used to travel as far as Highfield in search of water. Mrs Kachame said the borehole will enable her family to set up a garden.

“I would like to thank the Chinese embassy for such a good initiative. I can even do gardening project to sustain my family. We appreciate this initiative which will go a long way in sustaining and providing clean water in the community, “she said.

Mr Tawanda Marira said the boreholes are going to improve health in the area; water was a critical component which helped to improve people’s standards of living.

“Without clean water, diseases can spread rapidly. We are grateful for this support hence people should use these sources of water wisely. We have benefited a lot as a community. Let’s take the opportunity to safeguard our sources well and use them wisely,” he said.

Mr Edmore Munetsi said the boreholes have brought convenience to the area.

“So far, there is no challenge in accessing the water.

“The borehole is being accessed by anyone from the community

“Water is being accessed freely without any challenges. Each time one visits the borehole, water will be readily available. There is also no limit to the amount of water one can fetch,” he said.

President Mnangagwa last year embarked the Presidential Borehole drilling schemes to provide clean water to urban areas after councils have failed to provide potable water for residents.