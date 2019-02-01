GLAMOUR BOYS DUPED

MAN IN THE MIRROR . . . Midfielder Valentine Kadonzvo (foreground) seen here celebrating a goal for Dynamos in the Harare Derby, is being accused by the Glamour Boys of duping them to release him from his contract so he could move to Chicken Inn.

Eddie Chikamhi and Tadious Manyepo

DYNAMOS claim midfielder Valentine Kadonzvo duped them to terminate his contract on the pretext that he was going to the United States for studies, only for him to use his freedom to secure a contract with rivals Chicken Inn.

The 25-year-old Kadonzvo was released by the Harare giants a few days ago, after claiming he was going to study in America, only to resurface in Bulawayo this week with the Gamecocks.

He still had a year left on his contract.

DeMbare feel they were hoodwinked and are not happy they are losing the player for free when they could have made Chicken Inn pay for the transfer.

Club secretary-general Webster Marechera yesterday said they were not happy with Kadonzvo’s antics.

“Valentine was our player and we had him in our plans for this season. But then he came and misrepresented to the club that he had won a scholarship to study in America,’’ said Marechera.

“He even presented his papers to the club which we later learnt were fake. But then we had released him in good faith and in the understanding that he was going to study.” Kadonzvo was among the few players that the club had hoped to retain following an exodus that has claimed nearly 20 players.

The 25-year-old became the second player from DeMbare to move to Chicken Inn during the off-season after midfielder Brett Amidu.

The midfielder’s departure leaves Dynamos with only Tawanda Macheke, Godfrey Mukambi, Jimmy Tigere, Kudzanayi Dhemere and goalkeeper Simba Chinani from the core of last year’s squad.

While Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was thrilled by the arrival of Kadonzvo, his opposite number Lloyd Chigowe was left dejected.

Chicken Inn have been busy bolstering their squad ahead of the new season after giving their coach the target to win the title which they last won in 2015.

Dynamos are involved in a familiar rebuilding exercise and this year they will have a virtually new-look squad.

“What Valentine did was not right. We released him on the understanding he was going to school. If I may put it this way, it was on humanitarian grounds. “We felt that we could not deny him a chance to further his education but then we realised we had been tricked.

‘’It’s something that was pre-planned. “I don’t know if Chicken Inn knew about this but I believe they are a professional club and if they wanted the player they could have just approached us in a proper manner. “We were more than willing to engage them. If we had agreed the terms why shouldn’t we have released the player? This is business and we also want the money.

“Hopefully, our superiors are going to take up the issue with the Premier Soccer League because as long as he is in Zimbabwe, he is a Dynamos player,” said Chigowe.

Interestingly, Kadonzvo’s name was dragged into a scam last year in which a number of people were duped into sending money to a number registered in his name after claims his relative had passed away.

He was forced to release a statement. ‘’It is with grave concern and deep regret that I have learnt that a certain individual has resorted to fraudulent activity under the false pretense that they are Valentine Tapiwa Kadonzvo,’’ he said in a statement.

‘’The individual has repeatedly contacted people using the following number 0785990338 pretending to be me and requesting for financial assistance purpotedly due to an “untimely death in the family.”

‘’The individual has registered the number in my name and has tricked many individuals into sending him money via the EcoCash platform.

‘’It is imperative for the public to know that under no circumstances does the individual have the right to collect money on my behalf, as such, this is a criminal act.’’

Kadonzvo claimed he was not part of the deal. ‘’I wish to state on record that there has been bereavement in my family,’’ he said. ‘’I also wish to reiterate that the said number was illegally registered in my name without my consent by the suspect as he had access to my documents.

‘’I sincerely apologise to members of the public who may have sent money under the impression that it was for a legitimate cause.

I continue to thank the Dynamos supporters and everyone else who has continued to back me as well as look out for me in my short professional career.’’

However, after the latest developments, questions will now be asked whether Kadonzvo was not part of that fraudulent act.

Meanwhile, former Triangle left-back Rodwell Mhlanga has inked a two-year deal with the Glamour Boys despite massive interest from newboys Manica Diamonds who had dangled a big carrot for him.

Apparently, the former CAPS United player had been targeted by several clubs in the Premiership as soon as he became available when his contract with the Lowveld side expired at the end of last year.

Mhlanga confirmed that Manica Diamonds had contacted him but has since settled for the Glamour Boys. “Of course, a lot of clubs wanted to sign me but I have challenged myself to be part of a big family because I want to see my career progressing,’’ he said.

“As soon as my contract with Triangle ran out on December, 31 2018, I just made it clear that I wanted new challenges.’’