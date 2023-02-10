Glamorgan set for Zimbabwe tour

Sports Reporter

Glamorgan County Cricket Club are set to tour Zimbabwe next month as part of their pre-season preparations.

The team is expected to spend two weeks in the Southern African country and play red-ball cricket against local sides, according to the pre-season schedule announced today.

“Glamorgan Cricket has announced its 2023 pre-season schedule which will see the squad tour Zimbabwe in March (1st-17th). The players and coaches will arrive in Harare on Wednesday, 1st March,” said the club in a statement.

Glamorgan County Cricket Club is one of eighteen first-class county clubs within the domestic cricket structure of England and Wales.