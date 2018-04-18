Give children emotional support: ED

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

It was a carnival atmosphere at the children’s party hosted by President Mnangagwa to mark the 38th anniversary of the country’s independence at the City Sports Centre in Harare yesterday. Over 2 500 children drawn from all the country’s 10 provinces attended the event.

The party is an annual event hosted by the President and the First Lady and is held on the eve of the country’s Independence Day.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations are being held under the theme, “[email protected]: Socio-Economic Restoration and International Re-engagement”.

By 9am, the venue was abuzz with activity, with entertainment being provided by Zimdancehall artiste Killer T, Zimbabwe Republic Police Band and traditional dance groups from schools, while some recited poems celebrating renewed hope brought by the new dispensation.

There were also banners with several messages from the children that were on display.

Some of the messages on the banners included; “avoid drugs; invest in youth for a better Zimbabwe”; “education is key to success”; “avoid drugs; report child abuse”; “discipline, focus and hard work” and “say yes to good parenting”.

The President and the First Lady arrived just before 2pm to a standing ovation from the children.

In his address to the children, President Mnangagwa urged parents and teachers to provide emotional support to children to ensure psychological stability.

“Psychological stability is imperative in child development and it emanates from the family unit and community at large,” he said. “I, therefore, exhort parents and teachers to provide children with emotional support through love, words and actions of affirmation which build confidence, self-esteem, trust respect and freedom.

“The values we impart to our children today will have an impact on the society in future. Therefore, as a nation, let us determine to teach our children good moral values so that we preserve the integral aspects of culture and national identity.”

President Mnangagwa said Government remained seized with the impact and effects of HIV and Aids on children and would continue to provide appropriate social safety nets and health care requirements.

He implored children to be disciplined and hard working.

“Boys and girls, discipline and hard work are important in life for one to succeed,” he said. “I urge you to shun drugs, alcohol and substance abuse. Let us have respect for ourselves and each other guided by the teachings and cultural ethos of Ubuntu/Hunhu.”

President Mnangagwa urged children to be respectful to elders and to lead honest lives.

“Above all, be humble, love one another, do not despise or discriminate against fellow children who may be from different backgrounds than your own; or those who are physically different or of another race or status,” he said.

“Let us create a tolerant society and be united as children of the same nation, with one flag and one National Anthem.”

President Mnangagwa urged the children to take their studies seriously.

“Think big and study hard for there are many opportunities that lie ahead for those who dare to achieve,” he said. “Government will do its part to ensure a better future for you, our children.”

Child President, Tafadzwa Mhuru, said the Independence celebrations had come under an environment of renewed hope.

“This year is so special to us in that Zimbabwe is celebrating its 38th independence anniversary under renewed hope,” he said. “They say nothing is transformed without leadership and nothing is achieved without leadership.”

Mhuru said as children, they had confidence in their capabilities.

“We are confident of our potential and of our capacities, but this requires an enabling environment of optimum teaching and learning resources,” he said.

Mhuru thanked Government for embarking on the schools feeding programme that had improved attendance ratios in schools.

He commended the example set by President Mnangagwa with his work ethic and dedication to duty.

“Getting lost in drugs and other vices that do not prepare us for our future does not belong in the new dispensation,” he said.

“There is so much ahead of us, my desire as the Child President is to see our generation define their destiny, show responsibility, honesty, resilience and love one another and our nation.”

First Lady Amai Mnangagwa donated food hampers to each of the country’s 10 provinces.