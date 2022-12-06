Girls Volleyball team through to AUSC Region 5 quarter-finals

Tadious Manyepo in LILONGWE, Malawi

ZIMBABWE have punched their ticket in the African Union Sports Council Region 5 Games’ girls volleyball quarter-finals after beating hosts Malawi 3-1 this morning to top their group.

The Patricia River girls were good value for their win recovering from a first set disappointment to clinch a come-from-behind win.

Pooled in Group A together with Malawi and Botswana, Zimbabwe started brightly on Sunday, beating the latter 3-2 in a tight contest.

They have now emerged the best from their group and will await to see if they will be the best-placed group toppers to get a bye.

Group B consists of South Africa, Lesotho, Zambia and Mozambique and the region decided to give the girls more game time by incorporating quarter-finals.

The best-placed group winners will get a bye in the quarter-finals.

Zimbabwe will wait to see if they will get a bye when Group B proceedings finish by close of business today.

River was impressed with the Hellen Matembedza-captained girls.”I am very happy that my team showed a lot of character in coming from behind to clinch an important victory against the host nation, Malawi.”I would like to salute their spirit and I pray they will summon the same energy going forward,” she said.