Girlfriend in court over fraudulent estate claim

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A woman believed to be a girlfriend of a late Harare man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for allegedly tendering fraudulent documents to the Master of the High Court to get a share of the man’s estate.

Thokozani Mazvimbakupa Dhliwayo (58) yesterday appeared before Magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure facing fraud charges.

The matter returns to court on May 16.

The State alleged that the complainant is Sheila Gwasira (61), the wife of the late Shepherd Gwasira. Dhliwayo was the deceased’s girlfriend and had one child together who is aged 17.

After Shepherd died, the family registered his estate and Dhliwayo also wanted to be a beneficiary of the estate but the family members disowned her since they were not married.

The Master of the High Court then requested that Dhliwayo obtain affidavits from any three Gwasira family members acknowledging that she was married to the Shepherd.

She went and tendered an affidavit which she purported to have been written by Brighton Gwasira acknowledging that she was married to the late Shepherd.

The Master of the High Court then gave a determination in Dhliwayo’s favour based on that affidavit.

Sheila queried the outcome and investigations were conducted which revealed that Brighton did not author the affidavit and did not know Dhliwayo.