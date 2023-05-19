Girl child gets exposure to STEM

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Female learners of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects at schools in Mashonaland West province had an opportunity to interact and appreciate projects being developed at the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) Innovation Hub.

The Mashonaland West Girls STEM Career guidance was organised by the Elevate Trust working together with CUT and Government to inspire girls to join and excel in diverse STEM fields.

Some of the projects on display included prototype bilharzia vaccine, anti-fungal cream, stock feed for livestock and wild animals, mining waste pavers and bricks among others.

Speaking at the event, acting CUT vice chancellor and renowned scientist Dr Fungai Chatiza said sciences were not difficult and female learners should target careers in the sciences field.

“We would like to see more female scientists in the arena of science. We need more Engineers, doctors and the various facets of medicine,” said Dr Chatiza.

“Sciences are not as difficult as some would want to portray, they are manageable. You should be prepared to put in the hard work.”

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said sciences were key in driving the development agenda towards Vision 2030.

“We want more girls to take up sciences which is one of the cornerstones of development,” said Minister Mliswa.

“This girls career guidance fair is in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which seeks to promote the development of the girl child through things such as scholarships.”

She said competitions should be held to promote the uptake of science subjects by girls.

Government, she said, was providing a platform for youths to develop in the STEM field through innovation and ICT hubs in schools and universities.

At least 19 percent of girls take up STEM subjects compared to 39 percent among boys.

Miriam Guni, a Master of Philosophy Material Sciences and Engineering student at CUT inspired many girls with her project on extracting hydrogen from water as a clean source of energy.

Marvellous Makudo from Nemakonde High School said the career guidance fair was an eye opener and has helped her to stay focused in her career path.