Girl (8) dies after being hit by kombi

Victor Maphosa Mash East Bureau

Police are investigating a fatal road traffic accident where an eight-year-old girl who was a learner at Chitimbe Primary School in Uzumba was hit by a kombi while crossing the road to school.

The accident occurred yesterday on the 28km-peg along the Murewa-Mandicheche Road.

Reports are that Mr Farai Shereni (45) of, Warren Park D, Harare was driving a Nissan Caravan towards Murewa with one passenger on board.

It is alleged that on approaching the 28km peg along Murewa–Madicheche road, the girl, who was walking along the road on the right side going to school, without checking, crossed the road to the left and was hit by the Nissan Caravan.

She died on the spot.

Deputy police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere said her remains were ferried to Murewa Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police Murewa Traffic attended the scene where they observed that the driver and the passenger did not sustain any injuries while the girl sustained severe head injuries. It is reported that the body of the deceased was conveyed to Murewa Hospital for post mortem.

“The vehicle was towed to ZRP Murewa traffic waiting for VID inspection. The matter is still under investigations at ZRP Murewa Traffic.

“We urge drivers to always be cautious on the road and avoid speeding.”