Girl (4) killed by unknown assailant while sleeping

Crime Reporter

A four-year-old girl was stabbed to death with a sharp object while she was sleeping in a hut with her grandmother on Tuesday.

The assailant is alleged to have forcibly opened the door before stabbing the two, killing the girl instantly.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“ZRP Makosa is investigating a case of murder which occurred during the night on February 21, 2023 at Zano Village, Chikwizo, Mudzi in which a girl aged four died following an attack by an unknown suspect.

“The suspect allegedly forced open the door and gained entry into a house in which the girl and her grandmother aged 44 were sleeping in, before striking both of them with an unknown sharp object. Anyone with information that might assist with investigations can contact any report at any nearest police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Chakari are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Pride Sakarombe and one Duncan, alias Short, who are being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on February 20 at Chavechase Village.

The victim, Resistance Ndlovu (27) died after being stabbed with an unidentified sharp object on the buttocks and chest following an argument over sharing of gold ore which was allegedly stolen by the victim at his workplace.

Police are also appealing for information which may assist to identify a male adult who was found dead on February 19 near a river at Gutaurare Village, Zimunya, Mutare.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and had some parts missing, ears, forefinger, right foot and palm.