Girl (3) killed, body parts removed

Crime Reporter

A three-year-old girl was recently killed by unknown assailants before some of her body parts were removed in Guruve.

The girl, Caroline Makubhwakwa’s remains were found in a galley at the foot of Mavhuradona Mountain on January 25.

She went missing on January 17, and police and her relatives had been looking for her.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were in progress.

“The ZRP confirms a sad incident in which Caroline Makubhwakwa, a three-year-old female juvenile was found dead with some body parts missing in a galley at the foot of Mavhuradona Mountain, Guruve on January 25, 2024.

“The victim had been reported missing on January 17, 2024, after she had left her grandmother to go to play under a nearby tree in Mhokwe Village, Mushumbi. More details will be released as investigations unfold,” he said.