Girl (14) goes missing after pouring hot water on uncle

Crime Reporter

Police in Harare are looking for a 14-year-old girl who fled from home this month after pouring hot water on her uncle following an argument.



National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in locating Ruvarashe Hamadziripi aged 14 who went missing on June 4, 2024 at Retreat Park, Waterfalls, Harare,” he said.

“The juvenile fled to an unknown destination after deliberately pouring hot water on her uncle.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.”