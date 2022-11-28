Girl (13) raped, three months pregnant

The latest case comes at time when an 8-year-old is heavily pregnant in Bindura, Mashonaland Central after she was recently raped. Two suspects, both 17-years-old, have been arrested.

Crime Reporter

A 13-year-old Chitungwiza girl was raped at a workshop in the area in July and is now three-months pregnant, with police investigating, although the rapist is yet to be accounted for.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the girl had been medically examined.

A 9-year-old girl from Tsholotsho recently made headlines after she gave birth. Her father had been picked up by police on August 29, on suspicion he was responsible for the pregnancy, but DNA tests showed that the young mother’s 13-year-old cousin was responsible.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the DNA tests were done by the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and released on November 25.

So now the two young parents would be counselled by the police Victim Friendly Unit.

“The police is now working with other relevant arms of the Government to ensure that the due processes of the law are followed,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. “The State resorted to conducting DNA tests after the minor declined to name the person who assaulted her.”

NUST’s Applied Genetic Testing Centre offered to conduct the tests for free as part of giving back to society.

DNA tests are also set to be performed on the child of the 8-year-old Bindura girl when she delivers, as two teenage brothers accused of raping her have flatly denied the charges.