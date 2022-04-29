Girl (13) killed in crocodile attack

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

A 13-year-old girl from Furawu village in Mushumbi died after being attacked by a crocodile in Hunyani River while taking a bath.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the incident happened on April 24 at around 5.30pm.

The deceased Nomatter Raymond went with her young sister aged 8 to wash dishes in Hunyani River.

Insp Mundembe said after washing dishes, Nomatter instructed her sister to go back with the dishes to the shed in the field they had spent the day guarding against hippopotamus and monkeys while she remained behind to take a bath.

She was then attacked by a crocodile and dragged underwater.

Lynette Mazowe (14) and Angela Chiedza (12) who were fishing on the other side of the river witnessed the incident and started screaming for help.

People in nearby villages rushed to the river and started searching for Nomatter but they failed to locate her.

The matter was reported to the police the following day by Question Raymond.

On April 26 her body was retrieved from the river 70 metres away from the scene.

Police examined her body and they discovered that she had a broken right thumb and wrist.

She also had crocodile teeth marks on her chest and back.

Insp Mundembe urged people to stay away from crocodile-infested water bodies, especially young people.