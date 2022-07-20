Girl (10) raped by grandfather (60)

The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

A 60-year-old man from Nyamapanda was recently arrested after he allegedly raped his 10-year-old granddaughter and threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

It is alleged that on July 9, 2022, during the night, the minor was sleeping with her 5-year-old brother when her grandfather forcibly entered their room and lifted her to his bedroom.

Allegations are that he went on to rape the minor and threatened her with death.

After raping her, he allegedly brought her back to her bedroom.

However, it is reported that the girl gathered courage and told her grandmother leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the arrest.

He thanked the girl’s grandmother for her courage in reporting her husband to the police.

