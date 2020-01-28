Ginimbi’s dark day…mother dies.

Breaking News
The Herald

By Daniel Chigunwe
Harare businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s mother has died. Posting on his official Twitter account the flamboyant and controversial Zimbabwean socialite, Ginimbi said the passing on of his mother marked a dark in his life.

“Today it’s one of my darkest days in my life, but who am I to question God. I did all things that money can buy, but this thing called Life it is only God that gives it. My mother, my world is now in heaven. RIP” he posted.

 

Last year the socialite lost his brother Andrew Kadungure who died at the age 28

Meanwhile,  the High Court judge Webster Chinamora ordered businessman Genius Kadungure to pay an additional US$58 000 duty for one of his recently imported top of range vehicles, a Bentley Continental GT that he had undervalued.

