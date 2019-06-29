Ginimbi in court, gets passport

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare businessman Genius Kadungure, who is facing charges of fraud, tax evasion and money laundering, yesterday successfully applied for the temporary release of his passport and suspension of reporting conditions to enable him to travel to South Africa to attend business procedures.

Through his lawyer Mr Jonathan Samkange, Kadungure said he needed the temporary release of his passport from yesterday to August 28 so that he could travel to South Africa for business. Mrs Mateko granted the application in Kadungure’s favour and ordered him to return back the passport on the agreed date.

The businessman was recently granted $1 000 bail by Justice Tawanda Chitapi

Allegations against Kadungure are that between February 2009 and May 2016, his company Piko Trading Private Limited misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) that it made total sales of $2 777 678, inclusive of Value Added Tax, when in actual fact the company had made $9 092 951.

To that end, Zimra suffered a prejudice of $417 940. Kadungure is also being accused of evading tax, with Zimra suffering a total prejudice of $3 468 949