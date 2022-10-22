Get ready for Anti-Sanctions Gala

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Acting Entertainment Editor

One good thing about music is that when it hits you, you don’t get hurt, instead you enjoy.

Music has over the years been hailed for the role it plays in healing bleeding hearts and crushed souls.

During Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, music was used to ease the pain that freedom fighters and oil the struggle.

Music is and will always remain a painkiller, which cures and soothes the heart-broken.

In war-torn African countries, music was used to ease the sorrows citizens went through at the hands of oppressors.

In Zimbabwe, music played the similar role during the liberation struggle.

The likes of Cde Chinx, Light Machine Gin (LMG) Choir, Mbuya Madhuve, Thomas Mapfumo, the late Zex Manatsa are some of the names that instantly come into mind whenever the role played by music in the liberation of Zimbabwe is revisited.

As the nation marks the Sadc Solidarity Day on Sanction in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, music lovers will be spoilt for choice when the country’s top names sing against sanctions.

It’s indeed a special event to be held at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

As expected a star studded line-up is set to perform at the event where attendance is free of charge.

Sungura lovers are the best winners at the event where the likes of Nicholas Zakaria, Leonard Zhakata and Sulumani Chimbetu will certainly lead proceedings.

The trio has over 70 years in the game combined and what more can you ask for when crema dela crème of Zimbabwean musicians will be out to speak our against sanctions.

Sungura artiste of the year contender, Mark Ngwazi, will be zigzagging his guitar among other stalwarts of the night.

Not to be outdone is Chief Hwenje who has been using music to openly denounce sanctions in Zimbabwe.

His bluntly exposes the who the West and its allies’ targeted sanctions have milked the country of its riches.

His bold stance on sanctions have been clear from the onset and it’s high time fellow artists follow suit in this fight meant to defeat the enemy.

As we pray for solidarity, gospel lovers will have something to smile about.

Gospel diva of the moment, Dorcas Moyo, will bless event with her spiritually uplifting songs that have made her a darling of many.

In recent months, she has been to the UK and South Africa holding a series of fully subscribed shows.

On home soil, she is one of the finest gospel artists to watch who has never disappointed wherever she has been invited to perform.

Agatha Murudzwa is also expected to add the aquatic showers of praise as she continues to redeem hearts of lost souls musically.

Buoyed by her vintage performances at all State functions she has performed this year, the Mutare-bred singer is expected to really shine at this event as she normally does when given the opportunity.

Love or loathe at her, Murudzwa is no doubt one of the finest Zim gospel artistes who have nothing to prove on home soil.

She is indeed a gem the nation needs to help in the prayer against sanctions.

With the President preaching the gospel of unity, all the music genres will be fully represented at the gala.

Zim dancehall, unquestionably one of the fast emerging genres in Zimbabwe, will be fully represented.

The Chillspot Family, led by DJ Fantan, will be out to silence their critics once again.

The dynamic trio of Fantan, Levels and Ribhe, has never disappointed at State functions, which has made the three entertainers a favourite of many.

They will also usher DhadzaD, Bazooker, Jah Master and Killer T on the stage to show fans what they are made of.

The Bulawayo brigade of Sandra Ndebele, Madlela Skhobokobo will also perform at the event. Fellow artistes Munyaradzi Munodawafa, Nqobile Malinqa and Andy Muridzo are also part of the bill.

Commenting on the line up some locals have praised the organisers for the star attraction and making the show free.

“Yes, the sanctions must go as they are affecting us big time. I would like to commend the organisers for job well done on the line up. It is going to be a fiesta and every genre is catered for,” said James Moyo (35) of Harare.

He said all roads lead to Chitungwiza.

“I will attending the event with my family and will finish watching the show on television since it will be beamed on local channel ZBC TV. I also heard that some of the musicians will be performing virtual not in the stadium and that’s awesome, taking a leaf from the international standard.”

A vendor identified as Mai Makoni said was happy Chitungwiza was remembered.

“We are excited that the gala has come home in Chitungwiza and we are with the Government in pleading the removal of sanctions.”

However the musical concert will run under the theme, “Enhancing Zimbabwe’s resilience through economic engagement and re-engagement”.

The gala comes at a time when the bulk of the progressive world has increased calls for the removal of sanctions.

It is understood that the United States was shocked by the unanimity among mainly African leaders in calling for the removal of the sanctions, which are now affecting not only Zimbabwe, but the entire region.

Since November 24, 2017, President Mnangagwa has been driving the engagement and re-engagement drive, with all countries that had cut ties with Zimbabwe, under the mantra, “Friend to all, enemy to none”.

Since then, SADC countries and some African and other friendly global nations, have taken advantage of October 25 to embark on various activities including marches and speeches, all aimed at demanding the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations, led by the United States and the United Kingdom.