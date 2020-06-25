Get help for intermittent explosive disorder

Dr Sacrifice Chirisa Mental Health Matters

Intermittent explosive disorder (IED) is a mental disorder characterised by repeated, sudden episodes of impulsive, aggressive, violent behaviour or angry verbal outbursts in which one reacts grossly out of proportion to the situation. A lot of people have a tag of rage also known as hasha, hukasha and mangoromera in Shona.

The explosive eruptions occur suddenly, with no warning, and lasting up to 30 minutes.

Episodes are separated by weeks or months of non-aggression. However, verbal outbursts do occur in-between episodes of physical aggression.

Aggressive episodes may be preceded or accompanied by rage, irritability, increased energy, racing thoughts, tremors, palpitations. explosive verbal and behavioural outbursts that are out of proportion to the situation, with no thought of probable consequences which can include; heated arguments, shouting, slapping, shoving or pushing, physical fights, property damage, threatening or assaulting people or animals.

One usually feels a sense of relief, tiredness and later experiences remorse, regret or embarrassment after the episode.

Risk factors of developing intermittent explosive disorder include:

History of physical abuse — People who were abused as children or experienced multiple traumatic events have an increased risk.

History of other mental health disorders- People who have antisocial personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Impaired interpersonal relationships — Sufferers are often perceived by others as always being angry. They may have frequent verbal fights or there can be physical abuse. These actions can lead to relationship problems, divorce and family stress.

Problems with mood — Mood disorders such as depression and anxiety often go together with intermittent explosive disorder.

Problems with alcohol and other substance use — Problems with drugs or alcohol often occur along with intermittent explosive disorder.

The core treatment is a combination of the use of medication and psychotherapy. The following therapies may help reduce the number of episodes:

Practice relaxation techniques — Regular use of deep breathing, relaxing imagery may help you stay calm.

Develop new ways of thinking known as cognitive restructuring — Changing the way you think about a frustrating situation by using rational thoughts.

Use problem-solving — Make a plan to find a way to solve a frustrating problem.

Learn ways to improve your communication — Listen to the message the other person is trying to share, and then think about your best response.

Change your environment — When possible, leave or avoid situations that upset you.

Avoid mood-altering substances — Do not use alcohol, recreational or illegal drugs.

Intermittent explosive disorder is a chronic disorder that can last for years; although, the severity of outbursts may decrease with age. Every community has someone with this disorder.

t is time to get help for yourself and your relative as they will sooner or later be in trouble with the law and possibly have a huge financial bill to replace damaged property.

Disclaimer: This information has been shared for the sole purpose of educating individuals only, please visits your psychiatrist for medical advice and diagnosis.

Dr Sacrifice Chirisa is a specialist consultant psychiatrist and writes this in his personal capacity. He is the A/Deputy director Mental Health in the MOHCC head office. Contacts: Cell+263772968269. Email [email protected]