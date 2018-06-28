Germans suffer embarassing exit

BOUNDLESS JOY . . . South Koreans celebrate their victory over Germany at the World Cup in Russia yesterday that sent shockwaves across the globe. – FIFA.com

MOSCOW. — Germany coach Joachim Loew said he felt “huge disappointment” at seeing the holders crash out of the World Cup but said they had fully deserved it after they were sensationally beaten 2-0 by South Korea yesterday.

The four-time champions needed to beat the unfancied Asians by two clear goals in their final group F match in Kazan to advance to the last 16.

But after spurning a series of scoring chances, Germany were stunned in five dramatic stoppage-time minutes as South Korea scored twice to record a historic win over the world’s No 1-ranked team and leave the Germans rock bottom of the group.

It is the first time Germany have failed to reach the knock-out stage of a World Cup since 1938.

“I’m shocked because we didn’t manage to beat South Korea and qualify,” said Loew, who said he will wait for “a couple of hours” before making any decision on his future.

“The disappointment of us being eliminated is just huge,” Loew conceded.

“We didn’t deserve to win the title again, we didn’t deserve to make the last 16. We tried hard to win, but we never earned the chance to take the lead.”

Germany are the sixth holders in history to fall at the first hurdle and their demise came four years after defending champions Spain also failed to make it out of the group stage in Brazil.

Loew’s side began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Mexico before rekindling their bid with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden. The Swedes won the group after beating Mexico 3-0, but the central Americans also went through.

“First we need to congratulate our two opponents who made it out of the group,” said Loew.

“For us it’s a huge disappointment. At our training camp we prepared well and we came here ready to take on the role of defending champions.

“But we didn’t play the top-class football we needed to. We created chances against Korea but we couldn’t relax and score the goals we needed.

“Since 2006 we’ve been among the last four or in the final. This time we didn’t perform to a level sufficient to allow us to do that.

“We have to admit this is a defeat.”

Timo Werner, Marco Reus, Mesut Ozil and second-half substitute Mario Gomez were among the Germany stars who failed to take goalscoring chances as the South Koreans defended with determination.

The Asians, however, were also dangerous on the counter-attack and more than once carved opportunities to keep Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on his toes. — AFP.