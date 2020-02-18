German investors scout for business prospects

The “Zimbabwe is open for business” policy continues to bear fruit as European businesses seek investment opportunities in the country, with the latest being German investors who met President Mnangagwa yesterday.

Head of the German investors, Mr Count Joachim of Bruhn, held a closed-door meeting with the President at his Munhumutapa offices.

Some ministers and top Government officials attended the meeting.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the meeting touched on various issues, among them investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

“It’s about investors coming in to look for opportunities right across the board, and we speak to German companies who are everywhere,” he said.

“Really, Zimbabwe is open for business. It’s up to them to decide which areas they are interested in. Our job is to welcome them to give them the right incentives.

“The German investors are coming slowly, but surely. This is a demonstration of how the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra is beginning to pay dividends. The one who met with the President is the head of the delegation, some are already in the country, while others are still coming, so it goes to show how the re-engagement policy is progressing.

“The investors are here to scout for investment opportunities availed under the new dispensation and we welcome them as they come.”

Prof Ncube said more members of the German delegation were on their way.

The coming of German investors to Zimbabwe gives impetus to not only the open for business policy, but also the re-engagement thrust and ease of doing business reforms initiated by President Mnangagwa to revive the economy.

Prof Ncube led Zimbabwe’s delegation to the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 21 to 24 and hosted a practical investment seminar in Zurich, Switzerland, where investors expressed interest in coming to the country. — ZBC/Herald Reporter.