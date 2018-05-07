German investors answer ‘Zim is open for business’ call

David Shumba Herald Reporter

German Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Thorsten Hutter has said German companies are keen to invest in the country and are excited about Zimbabwe’s drive to attract foreign direct investment.

He said this during an address to the University of Zimbabwe creative writing press club in the capital recently.

Dr Hutter said German companies needed to do legitimate business in the country and his Government had made it a requirement that all companies operating out of Germany should report back to Berlin.

“I know that some people are sceptical about foreign companies. Yes foreign companies are no angels, but German companies do not want to be seen on social media or in the media exploiting anyone.

“They now reinvest in the country where they operate, they do not take money out illegally. They keep it inside the country they are operating in; they want to develop their production outside Germany.

“Some German companies were reportedly engaging in some illegal activities to get contracts and tenders, but they have stopped that.

“The same way I report back to Germany, our companies are also now required to do the same,” Ambassador Hutter said.

He said German investors would thrive under a good investment climate and they would bring in their money for as long as they were assured that their investment would be safe, as was the case now.

Ambassador Hutter applauded the Government for its efforts to improve the investment climate in the country.

He said his Government supported the economic and financial reform programme that Zimbabwe was implementing with the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).