German citizen arrested for alleged spying on mosque

BERLIN. — A 33-year-old German citizen was arrested on suspicion of engaging in secret service in connection with a mosque in the country, the Federal Prosecutor General at the Federal Court of Justice announced on Wednesday.

According to previous investigation, the accused, Alexander B, was in connection with a Jordanian intelligent service.

He was said to have collected information about the DIK mosque in Hildesheim and passed it on to his clients in Jordan.

The accused also allegedly delivered findings on several people who, in his estimation, wanted to move to Syria for “jihad” or had already emigrated there.

The Hildesheim DIK Mosque had been run by the association “German-Speaking Islamic Circle Hildesheim eV” (DIK). The association was banned in March of 2017 by the Lower Saxony Ministry of Interior. – Xinhua

