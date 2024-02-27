Geo Pomona Waste Management donates fees, uniforms, laptop

Far right Harare Provincial Development Cordinator Cosmas Chiringa, beneficiary Catherine Rutendo Chitengu (centre), Geo Pomona Waste Management Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Mr Dilesh Nguwaya (second from right), Catherine’s mother Ms Cecilia Mashanda (second from left) and Zanu PF Secretary for Education and Research also Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Charles Tavengwa (far left)

Herald Reporter

It was all joy as a disadvantaged but academically gifted lower six learner from Highfield High School, received a donation of school fees, uniforms and a laptop from Geo Pomona Waste Management.

Despite requesting fees for only a term, Catherine Rutendo Chitengu was blessed with a full sponsorship till she finishes her Advanced level studies, new school uniforms and a brand new laptop from Geo Pomona Waste Management Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman Mr Dilesh Nguwaya.

The donation took place at Geo Pomona Offices in Harare, where Mr Nguwaya urged Catherine to make the most of her opportunities and treat her education with respect.

“Geo Pomona felt it was appropriate to assist the girl as we cannot discuss social responsibility without demonstrating it in practice. We encouraged her to take full advantage of her opportunities and treat her education with respect,” he said.

Catherine who is a champion for environmental management among youths thanked Mr Nguwaya for the kind gesture.

“There is a Shona proverb that says “Kusatenda huroyi” and I would like to thank Mr Nguwaya for the love he has shown to me and my family. I may not thank him enough with words but I will thank him with more work and determination in my education.

“May God bless him abundantly in health, finances and in everything he wants in life,” she said.

Catherine’s mother, Ms Cecilia Mashanda said she had lost hope in trying to provide education for her.

“Given the circumstances at home, I never imagined that my child would experience anything of this magnitude, so I would like to thank Geo Pomona and Mr Nguwaya for helping my child,” she said.

Zanu PF Secretary for Education and Research who is also Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Charles Tavengwa, said in place of the one-year request, Geo Pomona had gone a step further.

“We communicated with Geo Pomona to cover Catherine’s tuition for the current year exclusively, but the firm has already covered the cost of her entire A-level,” he said.

As part of corporate social responsibility, Mr Nguwaya said the firm is constructing recreational facilities, painting the Marlborough police station, and rehabilitating roads.