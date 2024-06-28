Geo Pomona ready to host SADC Heads of State

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Geo Pomona Waste Management have revealed that they are now ready to host Heads of State that are set to tour the project, led by President Mnangagwa, during the 44th SADC Summit in August.

President Mnangagwa will officially open the SADC Industrialisation Week on July 31.

Addressing journalists during a recent tour, Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive officer and executive chairman, Dr Delish Nguwaya said, “We have already prepared everything with a view to showcase to them what we have here as Geo Pomona Waste Management.”