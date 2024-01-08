Geo Pomona gets ready to handle hazardous waste

Geo Pomona chief executive officer Mr Dilesh Nguwaya said in terms of the hazardous waste landfill, it should be complete next month with the company planning to start accepting hazardous waste from March 1.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

The upgraded Pomona dump site in northern Harare run by Geo Pomona (Private) Limited will soon be accepting hazardous waste for processing as the required special landfill facility is set to be completed next month.

Another section of the new waste-management complex, the waste-to-energy plant now under construction will be complete by the end of year. Once complete, 1 000 tonnes of waste will be incinerated per day to produce between 16MW and 22MW of electricity to be fed into the national grid.

The fairly small power plant will still be a useful addition to the generating capacity of the country, especially as it is in the Harare area.

Geo Pomona chief executive officer Mr Dilesh Nguwaya said in terms of the hazardous waste landfill, it should be complete next month with the company planning to start accepting hazardous waste from March 1.

“Encapsulation — an area covering 15 000 square metres of geomembrane and geotextile layers has been done, with a target area of 150 000 square meters,” he said.

Hazardous waste has to be handled so that it cannot leak into the environment.

Mr Nguwaya said power generation from the project would start soon, adding that everything would be done to ensure set targets for the year were achieved against all odds.

“We have been granted a licence by ZERA to have the waste to energy plan management project (and) will also start generating soon,” he said.

“The waste to energy plant construction is in progress, with anticipated completion of construction of phase 1 on December 31 and commissioning of the plant on January 1 2025.”

Construction under the second phase is set to be completed on December 31 2026, and commissioned in January 2027.

Mr Nguwaya said Geo Pomona had acquired top-of-the-range materials and equipment from Europe, which would be used for recreational facilities.

“We are constructing a state-of-the-art recreational facility that will consist of a soccer field, basketball courts, tennis courts, changing rooms as well as a restaurant. “These are at an advanced stage with material having come through from Europe for the soccer field as well as basketball and tennis courts,” he said.

Mr Nguwaya commended President Mnangagwa’s administration for creating an enabling environment for projects to flourish.

Such projects, he said, would aid Zimbabwe’s quest to attain Vision 2030 of an upper-middle-class society ahead of schedule.

His mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business is being seen in the different sectors of the economy. “Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd is a testament of this,” said Mr Nguwaya.