Generation Health, Churches team up to fight suicide cases

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Generation Health has partnered with churches to provide wellness programmes to their flock in a bid to end cases of suicide churches.

The Health institution and the Zimbabwe Christian Ministers Association (ZCMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable the two organisations to work together to ensure that church ministers and congregants have access to wellness programmes as well as medical aid cover.

Generation Health head of sales and marketing Ms Mary Chitando highlighted the importance of medical care within the church and the community adding that the main aim of the organisation is to ensure a healthy church and a healthy nation.

She said cases of suicides should be eradicated following the introduction of wellness programmes which will start in January next year.

Ms Chitando said the packages are affordable and even those outside the church can also get medical cover.

“In recent times, church members have been committing suicide. We want the church ministers to be able to deal with the situations through the wellness programme that we will be rolling out. However, it starts with the ministers themselves and if they are equipped to deal with their own mental health only then can they be able to assist the congregation. We are glad to go through this journey with you,” she said.

ZCMA president Bishop Christopher Choto applauded Generation health for partnering with the church to provide wellness programmes that are critical in ensuring a healthy church.

“We are excited today to have Generation Health partnering with us the church ministers. We are happy to talk about health matters in the church. We have an example of a church called Seventh Day Adventist who, when conducting their services, first talk about health matters. We want to have a healthy church both spiritually and physically,” he said.

ZCMA is an umbrella body representing church organisations.