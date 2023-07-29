Zimpapers marketing executive Spindiwe Mazo receives an award for outstanding marketing manager of the year category at the Megafest Women’s business awards yesterday.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

The Second Republic has made great strides in gender mainstreaming by creating an environment that allows equal opportunities that have allowed women in business to shine, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

In a speech read on her behalf by deputy Minister Kindness Paradza at the Megafest Women’s Business awards yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa said many of the winners had overcome many barriers to impact the lives of many people and become role models within the business community.

“True success is not measured solely by financial achievements but by the positive contributions we make to transform the world around us and these great women have inspired the next generation of women in business to endless possibilities that lay before them. Gender should never define success. Let us acknowledge and appreciate the immense talent, creativity and resilience of every woman here today as we build the diverse and inclusive business landscape,” she said.

She said the Government under President Mnangagwa’s leadership had been seized with the empowerment of women since assuming office in 2018.

The Minister highlighted the success of women in the media industry where issues of equality has taken centre stage and resulting in more women assuming leadership positions

“To those who are receiving their awards today I encourage you to remain exemplary as the country under the leadership of His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa moves towards the attainment of an empowered and prosperous upper middle income society by 2030,” she added.

Two of Zimpapers female managers shined at the awards ceremony which recognises extra-ordinary individuals who have exhibited exceptional and unwavering determination and commitment to succeed at all levels in business levels.

Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) general manager Nomsa Nkala won the platinum award for the outstanding women in media category while marketing executive Spindiwe Mazo scooped the gold award for outstanding woman in marketing.

Other winners included ZBC chief executive Ms Adelaide Chikunguru who was the diamond winner in the media category, Ms Tryfine Dzvukutu from the Health Service Commission, Ms Sibo Muteyiwa from Potraz and Ms Elizabeth Dziva from Multichoice among many others.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Ms Spindiwe Mazo expressed her gratitude for being recognised for her contribution in the business industry.

“It feels good when the hard work you do is recognised. We have so many women doing well in the business sector and this shows that we are making a mark in our spheres and in the development of the nation,” she said.

Health Service Commission PR manager Ms Tryfine Dzvukutu said it was possible for women in the public sector to make an impact as much as their counterparts in the private sector.

“In the past, these awards mostly recognised outstanding work in the private sector but I am grateful that the work that we do within Government is also being recognised. This goes to show that women in all sectors are making waves and can surely do anything they set their minds to,” she said.