Gender-based violence workshop starts

Fatima Bulla-Musakwa in Mutare

A multi-stakeholders workshop to review the national programme on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention and response to come up with a revised draft document started here yesterday.

Zimbabwe had a strategy that lapsed in 2015 and since then the country has been using the Zero Tolerance 365 National Programme on GBV prevention and response as a guide for implementing programmes.

The Zero Tolerance GBV 365 whose lifespan stretched between 2016-2020 was developed by Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development in partnership with UNFPA.

Representatives from Government ministries, United Nations agencies, private sector and Civic Society Organisations who are being assisted by officials from the SADC Gender Unit are expected to build from the strategy to come up with a draft document.

Participants will be guided by the 2018-2030 SADC Regional Strategy and Framework of Action for addressing GBV, which is the blue print to tackle GBV in the region where every two in three women experience GBV especially in conflict affected countries.

The SADC Regional Strategy and Framework of Action for addressing GBV highlights five priority intervention areas which are prevention, capacity building, care support services, information and knowledge sharing, co-ordination and partnerships among the stakeholders.

A review of the existing national framework, overview of the GBV programming in Zimbabwe, efforts by Government, private sector, independent commissions and CSOs as well as plenary sessions followed by drafting of the strategic document make up the programme.

The document is also expected to provide a concise policy compass for stakeholders to ensure an effective holistic and coordinated approach to prevention, response and service provision for GBV.

Senior Officer Public Security Organ in the SADC Secretariat, Ms Kealeboga Moruti said the responsibility of the Secretariat is to provide member states with enabling policies, strategies and guidelines to combat and prevent GBV among other threats that the region is faced with.

Some of the blue prints which also provide a guideline to effective response to GBV include the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, SADC protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs and The Regional Indicative Strategy Development Plan.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development ministry, Chief Director for Gender, Policy, Planning and Programme Management, Mrs Lilian Matsika Takaendesa said drafting of a national strategy on GBV programming has come at an opportune time when the nation also has other developments give traction to this process.

“The development of the High Level Political Compact that was launched by His Excellency last year gives us firm grounding from which to develop our strategy being guided by the commitment from the highest office in the land on ending GBV and Harmful Practices.