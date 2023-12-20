Gender-Based Violence cause for concern

Remember Deketeke

Herald Correspondent

Addressing gender inequality is key to tackling gender-based violence, as it hinders girls and young women from accessing education, employment and leadership positions, says National Aids Council, District Aids Coordinator (DAC) for Harare, Mrs Agnes Dembedza at the Mashambanzou Care Trust World Aids Day and GBV commemorations programme recently.

Mrs Dembedza expressed concern about how cases of sexual, physical and emotional abuse have escalated despite stiffer penalties that are in place.

“Despite enactment of the Domestic Violence Act and despite having Sections 51, 52 and 53 of the Constitution explicitly providing for the right to dignity, personal security and freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment, cases of gender-based violence continue to escalate,” she said.

“There is a need to continue engaging Government and other stakeholders to enact a legal framework which provides for stiffer and deterrent penalties which include mandatory sentencing for rape and other related sexual offences.”