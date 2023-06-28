Gems World Cup team announced

Sports Reporter

THE ZIMBABWE Netball Association have announced the final team to represent the country at the forthcoming Vitality Netball World Cup 2023.

The unveiling was held today in Harare with the association announcing the 12 players to compete at the World Cup. The association also named three reserves.

The team consists several players who played at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, England.

These include captain Felisitus Kwangwa, Claris Kwaramba, goal shooters Joice Takaidza and Sharon Bwanali and defender Sharleen Makusha.

The World Cup is scheduled for July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Gems are expected to leave on July 20.

Zimbabwe Netball World Cup Team:

Joice Takaidza, Tafadzwa Matura, Sharon Bwanali, Nalani Makunde, Nicole Muzanenamo, Beaula Hlungwani, Claris Kwaramba, Progress Moyo, Felisitus Kwangwa, Takadanaishe Zimusi, Elizabeth Mushore, Sharleen Makusha.

Reserves:

Ursula Ndlovu, Paidamoyo Tinoza, Tafadzwa Mawango.