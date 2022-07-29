Gems vice-captain impressed with the positive attitude in camp

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

GEMS vice-captain Claris Kwaramba has saluted the players in camp preparing for the Netball World Cup qualifiers for their positive attitude.

The senior national netball team is camped at Girls High School in Harare, ahead of the qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa, August.

The technical team led by Ropafadzo Mutsauki indicated they are in the final phase of their team selection.

Kwaramba believes they are doing their best and is impressed with the attitude and atmosphere in the camp.

“Everyone has been willing to work, committed and we were motivating each other because everyone wants to give their best.

“I think we are now fit because we have been working and considering this is the final week in camp we are polishing up.

“All along we have been working to correct where we were lacking and I think we are now okay. We are getting there,” said Kwaramba.

The technical team is expected to announce the final team soon.