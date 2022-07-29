Gems vice-captain impressed with the positive attitude in camp

29 Jul, 2022 - 12:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Gems vice-captain impressed with the positive attitude in camp Pauline Jani during the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The Herald

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter
GEMS vice-captain Claris Kwaramba has saluted the players in camp preparing for the Netball World Cup qualifiers for their positive attitude.

The senior national netball team is camped at Girls High School in Harare, ahead of the qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa, August.

The technical team led by Ropafadzo Mutsauki indicated they are in the final phase of their team selection.

Kwaramba believes they are doing their best and is impressed with the attitude and atmosphere in the camp.

“Everyone has been willing to work, committed and we were motivating each other because everyone wants to give their best.

Related Stories:

“I think we are now fit because we have been working and considering this is the final week in camp we are polishing up.

“All along we have been working to correct where we were lacking and I think we are now okay. We are getting there,” said Kwaramba.

The technical team is expected to announce the final team soon.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting