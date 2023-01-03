Gems tipped to do well at the World Cup

Sports Reporter

AUSTRALIA – based Zimbabwean netballer Tadiwa Kahonde believes the Gems can fare well at the upcoming World Cup in South Africa.

The World Cup will run from July 28 to August 6 at the East London Convention Centre.

And the Zimbabwean netballer who plays in the Championship which is the top league in the Victorian Netball League believes the national team with good preparations can stand their ground in their second appearance at the global showcase.

Zimbabwe are in Group A alongside heavyweights Australia, and eight placed Tonga and 16th-placed Fiji.

“I think they have a very good chance in the group that they are. I think that they can make it, the World Cup is not very far away,

“I believe that they would be training hard and have every chance to make it far. I believe in them,” said Kahonde.

The Gems are lining up a number of friendly matches that include a European tour as part of their preparations.