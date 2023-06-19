Gems step up World Cup preps

Sports Reporter

GEMS assistant coach Tatenda Shinya says they are pleased with the progress the players are making in their build-up to the World Cup.

The senior national team regrouped for the final camp last Monday ahead of their departure for the tournament.

The event is due to take place from July 28 to August 6 in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Everyone seems to be prepared to play at the World Cup and competition is very stiff this time.

“Everyone is a gear up compared to the last time. Maybe it’s because everyone was playing at their clubs.

“We are just working on combinations and team strategies, and it seems everything is working as we planned,” said Shinya.

The technical team named a 21-member squad that include three foreign-based players that are expected to join camp early July.

The coaches are currently working with the local-based players at Girls High School.