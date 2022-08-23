Gems sparkle at netball WC qualifiers

A JOB WELLDONE . . . The Zimbabwe senior netball team players congratulate each other after beating Botswana in their opening match of the Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa, yesterday. — Picture; Veronica Gwaze

Veronica Gwaze in PRETORIA, South Africa

THE Zimbabwe senior netball team opened their Netball World Cup Qualifiers campaign on a positive note by beating rivals Botswana 49-41 in a thrilling match at the on-going tournament in Pretoria, South Africa, yesterday.

Fielding a strong team, the Gems, who are now sponsored by Spar Zimbabwe, gave a clinical performance from the start.

A blend of rookie attackers Beular Hlungwani and Nicole Muzanenhamo with seasoned captain Felisitus Kwangwa and Claris Kwaramba in the defensive-mid was enough to cut supply to the Botswana shooting ring.

By the first quarter break, the Zimbabweans led 13-8.

Returning from the break, the closely knit attacking side fought to provide the much-needed supply to shooters Joice Takaidza and Tafadzwa Matura.

However, with the opponents’ defence targeting Takaidza, she had challenges finishing off smoothly as rivals narrowed the gap to 22-20 by half-time.

Returning from half-time, she had to be replaced by agile veteran Sharon Bwanali who gave a new tone to the game as she gelled well with Matura.

Making sure not to miss any chances, by the end of the third quarter, the blazing combination had led the team to a six-point lead (37-31).

The changes were enough for Zimbabwe who returned for the last quarter in an unstoppable mood to seal a confidence boosting victory.

Assistant coach Tatenda Shinya applauded his charges for sticking to the game-plan and getting a well-deserved win.

“We are pleased with how the team was able to stick to the game-plan because after studying their (Botswana) game against South Africa what we simply did was to come up with a strategy,” he said.

With Matura emerging as player-of-the-match, Shinya commended her for a flawless performance.

The lanky star, who also turns out for army side ZDF Queens, provided the shots and brilliant movement within the centre and shooting thirds.

“We had to rope in Bwanali for Takaidza because she has the movement which we needed at the time. However, Matura stood out, she did all the dirty work and it paid off.

“Our rookies were simply marvelous, they blended well with the seniors and delivered just as we wished,” said the Gems assistant coach.

Being their first encounter of the tournament, the victory should ordinarily motivate the Gems in their quest to grab one of the two available 2023 World Netball Cup spots.

Coach Shinya is confident of making it to the global showcase next year, citing that his charges are thirsty for another dance with the global stars at next year’s Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Despite having to face their former head coach Lloyd Makunde, who is now with rivals Namibia in today’s encounter, the Gems are unfazed.

“We will stick to our plan, we have been preparing for this for some time, we know he understands some of our players which therefore meant putting heads together to come up with a surprise plan,” Shinya said.

“Today the girls proved that they are able to take instructions and stick to the game-plan which is exactly what we are going to do against Namibia (today).”

However, he warned his charges to be wary of Namibia just like any other opponent.

Today’s Fixtures

10:00 Zambia v Eswathini

12:00 Namibia v Zimbabwe

14:00 South Africa v Tanzania

16:00 Kenya v Malawi