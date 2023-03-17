Gems regroup for World Cup preps

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

GEMS coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki says they are looking forward to intensify their preparations for the 2023 Netball World Cup as the team regrouped at Prince Edward School.

Players started trooping into camp on Wednesday and all players are expected to be in camp by Saturday.

“We got into camp on Wednesday and our players are still coming in. They are not yet all here. But we have a good number at the moment.

“So far I am happy because we have started training and there are no major injuries that might affect us. So right now everything is in place, what’s left is for us to work,” said Mutsauki.

Squad

Sharon Bwanali, Tafadzwa Matura, Patricia Mauladi, Leslie Chikozho (ZDF Queens), Paidamoyo Tinoza, Beaula Hlungwani, Tanaka Makusha (Glow Petroleum), Mitchell Muzanenamo, Nicole Muzanenamo, Thandazile Ndlovu, Nikki Jane Mandeya (GreenFuel), Silibaziso Shumba, Elizabeth Mushore, Claris Kwaramba, Chipo Shoko (Platinum Queens), Kudakwashe Muchongwe, Tafadzwa Mawango (Correctional), Takadanaishe Assa Zimusi, Rudo Simbi (Harare City).