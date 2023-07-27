Gems receive major boost

Tadious Manyepo in CAPE TOWN, South Africa

THE Gems received a huge boost ahead of their World Cup campaign when they received an assortment of equipment from funeral services company Zororo-Phumulani here this afternoon.

The equipment, which include recovery material and worth thousands in United States Dollars, was presented to the team at their hotel by the company’s Western Cape Regional Manager Admire Murefu.

Zimbabwe open their campaign with a date against Australia tomorrow.

They will also face Fiji and Tonga in Pool A.