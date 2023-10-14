Gems player Jani laid to rest

A funeral service was held at Morris Depot for Pauline Jani who was laid to rest at Zororo Memorial Park yesterday afternoon. — Picture Justin Mutenda

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

FOMER Gems player Pauline Jani was laid to rest yesterday at Zororo Memorial Park with scores of people from the netball fraternity describing her as one of the most talented goal shooter to have emerged from this country.

Jani, who passed away on Wednesday at Parirenyatwa Hospital, was given a resounding send-off with netball administrators, coaches and players attending her burial as well as representatives and colleagues from the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Jani was a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and played for their outfit ZRP Mambas in the Rainbow Netball League.

She played for the Gems for more than a decade representing the country in various competitions and was part of the team that competed at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, England.

Prior to the World Cup she had helped the Gems win the Africa Championships in 2015.

ZRP Sports Association representative Superintendent Kelvin Madenyika said Jani was well known in the region for her exploits on the court.

“Like what has been said by previous speakers, even at country level, in our SADC region, we relied on her.

“In every country we travelled together with Pauline Jani, the first thing they did was to ask if she was present, they all knew if she was present she would make life difficult for them. We were so proud of her, she loved sports,” said Madenyika.

ZRP Mambas coach Talent Museka said Jani’s death was a huge blow not only for the club but for the country.

“I think Pauline has left a very big gap and this is a very big blow for the country and even the club, we are going to miss her so much. She really gave us the zeal to fight,” said Museka.

Former Gems coach Lloyd Makunde also paid tribute to the late player, who was part of the team he led at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

“When I was working with her, she was one of the best and she is still. After I left the national team, she could easily fit into the team without any doubt, so it’s a loss for Zimbabwe, it’s a loss for the netball fraternity in Zimbabwe.she is one player who cannot be replaced,” said Makunde.

Former Gems captain Perpetua Siyachitema said Jani still had a lot to offer to the national team.

“I feel she still had a chance to get to the national team and obviously she would have offered something better to the national team…2019 (World Cup) we were number eight out of the 16 teams.

“And her absence, it was easily noticed in 2023, you could see that Pauline’s touch is the only thing that is missing.”

Rainbow Netball League secretary general Moses Gukurume said they are still in shock.

“She one such character that any coach would want in her or his team. So losing Pauline even as a country, I don’t think it’s very easy to replace Pauline, hardworking, determined, she had everything that a player of netball can ask for.

“So losing Pauline especially in RANL, we know the game will never be the same without Pauline,” said Gukurume.

The late Jani’s teammate at ZRP Mambas Sabina Gwekwe could not hold her tears back as she said she had lost a friend.

“She was my childhood friend from school. She was a very nice person. I am hurt, I have lost my close friend,” said Gwekwe.

Gems assistant coach Tatenda Shinya said Jani was an inspiration to aspiring netball players.

“Pauline did exceptionally well for the nation and looking at the turnout of people here it shows that there was a lot that Pauline offered to Zimbabwe as a whole.

“We will never replace Pauline even in the national team or in Zimbabwe netball, we will never find a replacement for Pauline. This is a great loss to Zimbabwe netball,” said Shinya.

Gems captain Felisitus Kwangwa said Jani was a great player.

“Pauline has been a great player to be honest. She was really good at what she did, not having her at this recent World Cup was really a loss…It’s so sad that at some point I wish she could have had her last dance at this World Cup, probably we would have send her off in a better way,” said Kwangwa.

Also in attendance was the Zimbabwe Netball Association president Letitia Chipandu, Rainbow Netball League chairperson Melody Garikai and Premier Netball League chairperson Sarudzai Chapo, and they all saluted Jani for her talent and role in netball as a player.