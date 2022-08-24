Gems eyeing third win at Word Cup qualifiers

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will be hoping to continue with their winning ways this afternoon when they face Tanzania at the ongoing Netball World Cup qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Gems grabbed their second victory when beating Namibia 45-41 in a tightly contested Pool A match on Tuesday.

They take on Tanzania at 2pm.

Zimbabwe are yet to lose a match and a win against Tanzania today puts them in a good position to advance to the semi-finals ahead of their clash with South Africa on Thursday.

South Africa have also won all their matches so far. Other Pool A teams – Botswana, Tanzania and Namibia have lost two games each.

The top two countries from Pool A and Pool B proceed to the semi-finals.

Pool B is made up of Malawi, Kenya, Eswatini and Zambia.