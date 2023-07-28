Gems coach names Starting Seven

Coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki has already released the seven starters for the hefty fixture

Tadious Manyepo in CAPE TOWN, South Africa

IT’S all systems go for the Gems who begin their Netball World Cup sojourn with a date against Australia at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this morning.

Coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki has already released the seven starters for the hefty fixture which sees five players who were not in England for Zimbabwe’s debut World Cup four years ago geting starting berths.

Only Goal Defender and captain Felistas Kwangwa as well as Wing Defender Shyleen Makusha have tasted the World Cup heat from all the seven starters.

Beaula Hlongwani makes her much anticipated debut in Wing Attack with Nicole Muzanenhamo set to play Centre while Elizabeth Mushore (GK), Tafadzwa Matura (GA) and Nalan Makunde (GS) all make their bow.

Gems Starting 11 against Australia

Goal Keeper- Elizabeth Mushore, Goal Defender-Felistas Kwangwa Wing Defender-Shyleen Makusha, Centre-Nicole Muzanenhamo, Wing Attack-Beaula Hlungwani, Goal Attack-Tafadzwa Matura, Goal Shooter-Nalan Makunde