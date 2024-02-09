‘Geingob one of few African giants’

President Mnangagwa signs the book of condolences at the Namibian Embassy in Borrowdale, Harare, yesterday.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

THE late Namibian leader, President Hage Geingob, was one of the few remaining crop of Pan-African leaders who fought hard against colonialism and bequeathed to the younger generation a legacy of hard work, patriotism, dedication to duty, among other virtues, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said President Geingob worked tirelessly to consolidate the relationship between Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Head of State and Government said this yesterday after he visited the Namibian Embassy in Harare to convey his condolences following the death of President Geingob last Sunday.

In an interview with journalists soon after signing the book of condolences that has since been opened by the embassy, President Mnangagwa described President Geingob as an African giant.

“We worked together before the independence of Zimbabwe and Namibia, in Lusaka. Swapo had offices in Lusaka, we also had offices in Lusaka and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) and there was collaboration between our organisations. I was in Zanu, of course, we were two organisations, Zanu and Zapu but Swapo was also in Lusaka and Dar es Salaam, that was when we began collaborating in 1962, 63 and 64, in Lusaka and Dar es Salaam, that was when we began to know each other,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We worked together at that time until Zimbabwe became independent. We continued to collaborate as freedom fighters. So this (the death) is a loss to the crop of leadership, the Pan-Africanist leadership of Southern Africa, he was a giant, he was a man I respected, a man I worked with for over 46 years. We travelled a long journey together.”

In a condolence message that he wrote in the book of condolences, President Mnangagwa expressed his sadness over the death of President Geingob.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) and indeed my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Namibia, the South West African People’s Organisation (Swapo) and the Geingob family. In Zimbabwe we will always remember Dr Geingob for his tireless efforts in consolidating the excellent relationship that exists between Zimbabwe and Namibia as well as in advancing the integration of our regional body, Sadc,” read the message.

“Dr Geingob bequeathed the future generation a legacy of patriotism, hard work, and dedication to duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the people of the Republic of Namibia during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

President Mnangagwa was welcomed at the Embassy by Namibian envoy to Zimbabwe, Mr Nicklaas Kandjii, and staff.

The President was one of the first African leaders to send a condolence message following the death of President Geingob last Sunday.

The 82-year-old leader had been diagnosed with cancer and revealed his diagnosis to the public last month.

He became President in 2015 and was serving his second and final term in office.

President Geingob received his early education in Otavi before joining Augustineum College, finishing his Teacher Training Course in 1961.

He has a BA degree from Fordham University, an MA in Institute Relations from the University of New School for Social Research and a PhD from the University of Leeds.

In 1964, Dr Geingob was appointed SWAPO Representative to the United Nations and the Americas.

He remained at the UN until 1989.

He was also founding director of the UN Institute for Namibia in Lusaka, Zambia.

Subsequently, Dr Geingob was elected Chairman of the Constituent Assembly that was responsible for drafting the Namibian Constitution.

He served as the first Prime Minister of Namibia from 1990 to 2002, when Namibia gained independence from South Africa. In 2007 and 2012 he was appointed vice-president of SWAPO. He also served as Minister of Trade and Industry. In 2012, he was re-elected as Prime Minister until his presidential victory in 2015.