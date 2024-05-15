Gas leak: Light vehicles terminal re-opened at border

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The motor vehicles and pedestrians’ terminal that was closed between Monday afternoon and yesterday following a gas leak was re-opened last night after the challenge was fixed.

Due to the gas leak, border authorities were on Monday forced to evacuate the building and re-route traffic to the bus terminal.

Three terminals were catering for cargo, buses and light motor vehicles, as well as pedestrians at the Port of Entry.

Specialists were then called in to fix the problem.

Zimborders Consortium general manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube said the terminal was re-opened at around 5 pm.

“We have been cleared to open following the fixing of the leakage and inspections by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and other experts. Operations resume at 1700 hours at the light vehicles and pedestrian’s terminal,” said Mr Ncube.

“We thank all affected persons for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Traffic from the pedestrian terminal was re-routed to the bus terminal on Monday due to a gas-related occurrence. Evacuation was undertaken as a precautionary measure.

“The challenge was identified and rectified and all relevant agencies were called on the ground,” he said.

Government and the Zimborders Consortium modernised the Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million under a 17-and-a-half-year private-public partnership.

Under the agreement, Zimborders Consortium is managing and maintaining the facility for the duration of the concession pending its hand-over to the Government.

It is estimated that the border clears at least seven million travellers every year, 1200 commercial cargo trucks, 3000 light vehicles and 200 buses daily.